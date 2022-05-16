Commonwealth Education Conference to be held on May 19

The Bridge India will be organising the Commonwealth Education Conference on May 19, this year in London.

The Commonwealth Education Conference, powered by International Skill Development Corporation, is expected to bring together leading innovators from higher education, edtech platforms and others. The conference will have 150 plus attendees from the UK, India, Australia, New Zealand, and more.

Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, IT, BT, Skill Development, will be the keynote speaker. He will deliver a talk on "How to build a national Higher Education system in the 21st century." He will also discuss an overview of India’s new National Education Policy 2020.

The session 'What is my vision for a post-Covid realignment of education' will have panelists, Tom Joseph, Executive Director - Strategy & Development, ISDC; Supriyo Chaudhuri Chief Learning Officer, ATMC; Kevin McCole; Managing Director, UKIBC; and Priyank Kharge, former minister for IT and Biotechnology, a release said.