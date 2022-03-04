Compliments Centre's intiatives on infrastructure development

Shri Basavaraj S Bommai, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, has presented the state budget today for the year 2022-23 on the happy occasion of “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav”.

The state budget presented by Shri Bommai coincides and complements the union budget in developing rural and urban infrastructure, helping farmers, women, scheduled caste/backward classes, and laying emphasis on the industrial, educational and health sectors. This state budget is in line for providing an impetus for growth which is guided by PM’s Gati Shakti.

The Chief Minister has allocated Rs 55,657 crore for the economic development of the state. We do hope that he would consider all our demands to support the micro, small and medium enterprises for their revival and also consider support for affected industries.

While we are happy to note that there is no increase in the tax for the year 2022-23, we expected the budget to provide for relief or reduction of licence fees and other taxes to the affected industries.

We welcome the state budget which provides for the inclusive development of farm producer organisations, the comprehensive development of aspirational taluks, the development of eco-friendly integrated townships, the formulation of a new curriculum for quality education as per the National Educational Policy, 2020, and the emphasis on the health sector through “Health for All: Health Everywhere” scheme.

We also welcome the emphasis laid on self-sufficiency in the energy sector by establishing a 2000 megawatt capacity under the Electricity Centre in Sharavathi Basin and for ensuring uninterrupted power supply by KPTCL and comes to the 15 industrial areas.

We welcome the thrust given to the development of roads and railways for the state programs and for collaborating with the central government for the implementation of the Chennai - Bengaluru - Mysuru high-speed rail corridor which will give a boost to trade, industry and tourism.

The proposal to encourage the establishment of industries in Chitradurga, Davangere, Haveri, Dharwad and Belagavi across the Chennai – Bengaluru - Mumbai corridor is a welcome move.

We also welcome the push given to the comprehensive development of Bengaluru by providing necessary infrastructure facilities through the Rs 6,000-crore “Amruth Nagaroththana” scheme.

(The writer is president of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry.)

Check out the latest videos from DH: