Conduct Board exams as per schedule, says Horatti

The chairman of the Legislative Council Basavraj Horatti advised the state government not to cancel or postpone the examinations for SSLC and II PUC.

In a letter addressed to Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, Horatti said, “There is no benefit for students from cancelling or postponing the examinations.

Conducting examinations as per the schedule will increase the interest of children towards learning. Considering this, I request the department of Primary and Secondary Education should take all necessary measures to conduct the exams as per the schedule.”