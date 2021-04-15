Conduct Board exams as per schedule, says Horatti

Conduct Board exams as per schedule, says Horatti

There is no benefit for students from cancelling or postponing the examinations, Horatti said

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 15 2021, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 22:42 ist
Basavraj Horatti. Credit: DH file photo

The chairman of the Legislative Council Basavraj Horatti advised the state government not to cancel or postpone the examinations for SSLC and II PUC.

In a letter addressed to Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, Horatti said, “There is no benefit for students from cancelling or postponing the examinations.

Read | CBSE exam cancellation leaves Karnataka state board students in confusion

Conducting examinations as per the schedule will increase the interest of children towards learning. Considering this, I request the department of Primary and Secondary Education should take all necessary measures to conduct the exams as per the schedule.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Board exams
examination
Basavaraj Horatti

Related videos

What's Brewing

Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees

Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees

Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change

Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change

In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change

In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

 