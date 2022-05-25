Confident that Vijayendra will get more responsibilities: B S Yediyurappa

BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday played down the party’s decision to deny his son B Y Vijayendra a ticket for the June 3 Legislative Council election, while expressing confidence that he will be given “more responsibilities” soon.

“There’s no need to attach any special meaning to Vijayendra not getting the MLC ticket. I am confident that Vijayendra will get bigger opportunities in the future,” Yediyurappa, a former chief minister, told reporters.

He was reacting to the BJP central leadership’s decision Tuesday to field four office-bearers, including former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi, for the MLC elections, leaving out party vice-president Vijayendra, who was one among 20 candidates recommended by the state unit’s core committee.

“He's vice-president now and more opportunities will be created,” Yediyurappa said. “This is left to PM Modi and BJP national president J P Nadda. I'm confident some changes will be made soon and he will get more responsibilities,” he said, adding that the party will “never desert those who have capability and loyalty”.

This gives credence to speculation that Vijayendra is trying to become a general secretary during the next organisational rejig.

The denial of a ticket to Vijayendra was seen as a setback to Yediyurappa and a shot in the arm to his bete noire, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh.

Asked about this, Yediyurappa said Santhosh had nothing to do with this. “Unnecessarily, the media is taking those names,” he said.

Yediyurappa also did not comment on the possibility of Vijayendra getting the 2023 Assembly election ticket. “Why discuss that now? Let's see when the time comes,” he said.

Yediyurappa maintained that the BJP’s goal is to win the next election. “That’s our goal and we will start working towards achieving it from now. I’m confident that the BJP will get a clear majority in the next election under Modi’s leadership,” he said.