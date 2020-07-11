Cong wants answers to 6 posers from govt on Covid-19

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Saturday posed six questions to the government as part of a ‘Lekka Kodi’ campaign that the Congress has launched to corner the B S Yediyurappa administration on its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ‘Lekka Kodi’ campaign evoked sharp rebuke from the BJP.

“It is the right of the people to ask for accounts and it is the duty of the government to give answers,” Siddaramaiah said.

The six questions are: How much has the state government spent till date during the Covid-19 pandemic and how much has the Centre provided? How much have the departments spent and on what? What is the market price of PPE kits, test kits, gloves, sanitisers, thermal scanners, kiosks and at what cost has the government purchased them? How many food kits have been provided till date, to whom and what’s the cost of each one? How many food kits were given to migrant workers during their travel, what was given and the cost of each kit? What packages have been announced by the state and Centre to help those in distress, how much money has been released to which persons and communities? How much has been spent on caring for those affected by corona?

The ‘Lekka Kodi’ campaign comes on the back of Siddaramaiah alleging a scam worth Rs 2,000 crore in the procurement of Covid-19 equipment.

Health Minister B Sriramulu was amused. “Siddaramaiah should first explain the basis on which he is claiming a scam worth Rs 2,000 crore when the government has spent only Rs 500 crore to Rs 600 crore so far?,” he said.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the government will give account for “every single paisa” that is spent.