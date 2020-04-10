Congress chief D K Shivakumar petitions police chief, seeks action against BJP leaders

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar on Friday lodged a complaint with Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood seeking action against four BJP leaders for their alleged communal statements.

In his petition, Shivakumar cited remarks made by BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje, former union minister Anant Kumar Hegde, MLAs MP Renukacharya and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, describing them “vituperative statements which are offences under Sections 153A of the IPC.”

The Congress leader said the four leaders "joined in a criminal conspiracy to create enmity between Hindus and Muslims.” Their statements, Shivakumar said, further caused "criminal intimidation by threatening to shoot down persons belonging to a particular community.”

Shivakumar accused the BJP leaders of "misusing even the killer Covid-19 pandemic to further their oblique political purposes."

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said the DG and IGP was "duty-bound" to take suo motu action. "It doesn’t matter what the chief minister says or does, but the DGP is the concerned authority. He must take action," he said.

'Read the Preamble'

Shivakumar announced a ‘Read the Preamble’ programme on April 14 to mark 129th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

"It is with this Constitution that we’ve built our society and it’s the biggest asset of our country. We want to celebrate, but there must be social distancing. So, at 10 am on April 14, only 8-10 leaders will assemble in the party’s headquarters to take a minute by reading the preamble," he said. "Party workers and citizens are also invited to read the Preamble wherever they are," he added.

Shivakumar reiterated that the Congress will support the government on whatever decision is taken on combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vision K'taka panel

The Congress has constituted a 15-member committee called Vision Karnataka, which will be headed by former minister R V Deshpande. The committee will look at ways in which the economic challenges can be faced after the coronavirus crisis subsides. Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Gowda is the committee's convener.