Congress demands Eshwarappa's dismissal from Cabinet over 'Saffron flag' remark

Rural development minister KS Eshwarappa and KPCC President D K Shivakumar almost came to fisticuffs in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, even as the Congress party demanded Eshwarappa's dismissal from the Cabinet.

The pandemonium began with the Congress seeking an adjournment motion against Eshwarappa over his recent statement that they (BJP) would hoist the Saffron flag at Red Fort. "Red Fort always has the national flag. Eshwarappa's statement that the tricolour would be replaced with the saffron flag is tantamount to sedition," Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said. It has been six days since Eshwarappa's statement. The Chief Minister should have taken suo motu action and dismissed Eshwarappa by now, Siddaramaiah charged.

"The minister's statement is in violation of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 and also the Indian Penal Code, which recognises this as sedition and prescribes imprisonment. Dismiss Eshwarappa immediately and book a case against him for sedition," Siddaramaiah demanded.

A ruckus ensued as the ruling party members defended the minister. Law and Parliamentary minister JC Madhuswamy said Eshwarappa mentioning hoisting the Saffron flag at Red Fort was part of a media interaction and hence, could not be construed as a statement. "At the end, he has also said the country has accepted the tricolour as its national flag and everyone must respect it. Hence, there is no question of sedition," he justified.

Meanwhile, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said he would like to listen to Eshwarappa's justification before deciding whether or not to allow the adjournment motion.

Congress leaders, including KPCC President D K Shivakumar protested this, demanding the government's official response first. An irate Eshwarappa made a personal remark against Shivakumar. Enraged by this, Shivakumar rushed to the well of the House and then charged towards the minister's seat.

Even as the Speaker adjourned the House, both Congress and BJP leaders engaged in a verbal duel over the issue, before dispersing from the House.

