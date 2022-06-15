Congress leaders to protest at Raj Bhavan today

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 15 2022, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2022, 00:53 ist

The Congress will take out a protest march on Thursday from its office on Queen’s Road to Raj Bhavan against the BJP’s ‘vendetta politics, misuse of power and abuse of government agencies’.

This is in relation to the ED’s questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi in the National Herald case. “At 10 am, all party leaders will lay siege to Raj Bhavan,” KPCC president D K Shivakumar said.

“On Friday, we will hold protests outside every government office in the districts,” he added.

“The government can put us in jail and file cases. We won’t get scared,” he said. “This is an attempt to crush the morale of our party workers. People will teach [BJP] a lesson,” he said. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP for targeting the Congress leaders.

“Keeping someone at a police station for 8-10 hours amounts to illegal confinement,” he said. 

