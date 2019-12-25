Congress lodges complaint against C T Ravi

A delegation of District Congress Committee submitted a complaint to Superintendent of Police Harish Pande to initiate action against District In-charge Minister C T Ravi in connection with provocative statements made by him in relation to Citizenship Amendment Act.

Minister C T Ravi had courted controversy with a video of him purportedly saying that a Godhra-like situation may arise if the majority loses patience over CAA.

Through his statement, the minister has issued a threat to those protesting against CAA, alleged Congress.

DCC President Dr K P Amshumanth said, "Ravi should respect all religions and should not issue statements aimed at disrupting the peace. Stringent action should be initiated against him."

Congress leaders Dr D L Vijayakumar, Motamma, Gayathri Shanthe Gowda, M C Shivananda Swamy and others were present.