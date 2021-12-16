Cops didn't force Sriki to hack Bitcoins, says Karnataka HM

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday denied allegations that the police used hacker Srikrisha Ramesh aka Sriki to get Bitcoins.

Jnanendra said this in the Legislative Council, adding that Sriki was interrogated by the police in the presence of experts from the IISc.

"If the police forced him to hack Bitcoins, he can say it ss he is out on bail now," Jnanendra said.

He also said that the government was not protecting Sriki and asserted that the police were investigating cases against the hacker properly.

The minister was responding to Congress MLC UB Venkatesh who charged that the police booked cases against Sriki under bailable sections whenever he was arrested, suggesting foul play.

“The government is trying to bury this case, and the speedy probe isn't on. Politicians and officials are said to be involved in this case, and their names should be revealed. Also, the full amount was not recovered in the e-procurement portal hacking case," Venkatesh said.

Jnanendra said that 11 cases related to the Bitcoin scam were filed in the last three years, and Sriki is the accused in two of them.

The minister stated that after Sriki was caught in a case of drugs supply on the dark web, it was found that he had hacked Bitcoins.

"A huge network was involved in the Bitcoin scam, and many people who invested in Bitcoins lost money," he said.

Venkatesh also said that Sriki’s father had alleged that the police had drugged his son in custody. The police got his stomach washed, he said.

Responding to this charge, Health Minister K Sudhakar said Sriki was taken to Bowring Hospital for tests and samples were also sent to the forensic science laboratory for confirmation. Consumption of drugs was not found in the tests, Sudhakar said.

Venkatesh claimed to have information that Sriki's skills were used to fudge the marks of 22 candidates in the PSI exams conducted by the KPSC last year.

