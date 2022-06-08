Cops intensify probe after terrorist held in Karnataka: Jnanendra

Karnataka Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra has said that the police have intensified the probe after a terrorist from Kashmir, Talib Hussain, was held in Bengaluru. "We are investigating as to who provided refuge to him in Bengaluru, where he stayed and which organisations or people are supporting him."

He told media persons here on Wednesday that he would not reveal details about the ongoing probe for security reasons. Kashmir police nabbed him in Bengaluru and Karnataka police are in constant touch with them. "We will share the details of the probe with the Centre," he said.

When questioned on the death threats for Sri Rama Sene founder Pramod Mutalik and BJP leader Yashpal Suvarna, he said nobody should make provocative statements.

On the temple-mosque issue, he said people are debating on it and to let them do it. But police will take steps only when the debate comes to the street and disturbs the peace in the society, he said.

On the arrest of National Students Union of India activists for staging a protest in front of the residence of Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh, he said, they had not obtained permission to stage an agitation in front of the house of the minister in Tiptur in Tumakuru district over the textbook row. "They barged into the house, brought khaki shorts outside and torched it. Each citizen has the right to stage agitation," Nagesh added.

"We too have done it in the past. But it is not fair to barge into someone's house in the name of protest." He also made it clear that the agitators were not students. Except for one, the rest of the agitators had come from various parts of the state including three from Davangere.

On the PSI recruitment scam, he said nobody would be spared. "DySP of our own department had been arrested. Police are doing a thorough probe in this regard."