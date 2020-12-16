Covid-19: 1,240 new cases in Karnataka, 6 deaths

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,240 new cases of Covid-19 and 6 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,04,665 and the death toll to 11,971.

The day also saw 1,403 patients getting discharged after recovery. A total of over 1,26,11,493 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,01,750 were tested on Wednesday alone, and 14,720 among them were rapid antigen tests.

Out of 1,240 fresh cases reported today, 676 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of December 16 evening, cumulatively 9,04,665 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,971 deaths and 8,77,199 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 15,476 active cases,15,228 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 248 are in ICU.

According to the bulletin, 4 out of the total 6 deaths reported on Wednesday are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Ballari and Chikkamagaluru (1).

All those dead are with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 676, Tumakuru 57, Chitradurga 51, Mysuru 47, Kadagu 46, Hassan 34, Mandya 32, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,80,247 infections, followed by Mysuru 51,551 and Ballari 38,564.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 3,65,579 discharges, followed by Mysuru 50,196 and Ballari 37,761.