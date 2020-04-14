Covid-19: Five discharged from Karwar Naval hospital

Five people who recovered from Covid-19 were discharged from the Naval Hospital here on Tuesday. They are now shifted to quarantine centre in Bhatkal.

Deputy Commissioner Dr K Harish Kumar said that all the five had responded well for the treatment and their health would be monitored for 14 days in quarantine. "As of now, one more patient is recovering at the Naval Hospital. The patients from Bhatkal admitted at the hospital in Udupi are also responding well for the treatment," the DC said.

A total of nine people, all from Bhatkal, tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttara Kannada district. Two of them have already been discharged.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner said that the third round of "fever survey" would be conducted in the district during the last week of April.

As many as 1,059 people suffering from fever were identified during the second round of survey conducted between April 10 and 13. However, primary medical investigation revealed that none of them has Covid-19.