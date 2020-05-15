COVID-19: SWR runs 6 'Shramik Trains'

The South Western Railways ferried passengers in six Shramik Special trains, five from Bengaluru and one from Hubballi, to different parts of the country on Thursday. Two more such trains were scheduled to run late in night.

SWR has so far run 46 Shramik Specials for migrant workers, students and families.

The train from Hubballi railway station left with 1,361 passengers to Jodhpur at 12.20 pm. The second Shramik train left from Chikkabanavara to Muzaffarpur (Bihar) Two more trains left from the same station to Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh). The fifth Shramik special from Malur to Katihar in Bihar left at 6.15 pm with 1,462 passengers. The sixth train from Chikkabanavara to Jiribam in Manipur carried 1450 passengers.