Covid-19 vaccine: 1.39 lakh people inoculated in Karnataka, says Health Minister K Sudhakar

1.39 lakh people inoculated in Karnataka: K Sudhakar

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 22 2021, 23:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2021, 23:24 ist
Karnataka Minister for Medical Education, Health and Family Welfare Dr K Sudhakar. Credit: DH Photo/ S K Dinesh

As many as 1.39 lakh people have been inoculated in Karnataka and some did have side-effects but there was no casualty, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Friday. COVI-shield has been administered to 1.37 lakh and Covaxin to 1,774.

"Somewhere between two per cent and 3.5 per cent of the people have developed some sort of side-effects," a statement quoting the Minister said.

He further said 8,47,908 lakh people have registered for vaccination in the first phase, out of which 3,27,201 were government health workers and 4,45,389 private workers. Sudhakar said the state would get another 1,46,240 doses of Covaxin soon.

Stating that some people hesitate in taking the vaccine due to rumours, he insisted upon the public not to pay heed to them.

The vaccine keeps the infection away, he said. He said the government has a big challenge of vaccinating between 1.5 crore and two crore people in the state.

