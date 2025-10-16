Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Another Apple exec leaves for Meta as AI talent war heats up

Just weeks ago, Yang was appointed head of a team called Answers, Knowledge and Information, or AKI, which is central to the Siri voice assistant's overhaul, planned for March, the report said.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 01:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 01:12 IST
TechnologyAppleMetaArtificial Intelligence

Follow us on :

Follow Us