Covid: 77 new cases, one death in Karnataka

As many as 44 people were discharged on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,04,342. The number of active cases is now 1,459

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 08 2022, 23:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 02:02 ist

Karnataka reported 77 new Covid cases and one death related to the virus infection, according to the bulletin released on Friday. 

The number of Covid infections has now touched 39,45,900. 

Bengaluru Urban district alone accounted for 73 cases. The day’s test positivity rate stood at 0.64%. With one death, the state’s Covid toll is 40,057. The day’s case fatality rate was 1.29%.

As many as 44 people were discharged on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,04,342. The number of active cases is now 1,459. 

As many as 11,859 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of tests done so far rose to 6,56,81,998. 

As many as 88,968 Covid vaccine doses were administered on Friday, taking the total number of doses given to 10,47,87,965 to date. 

