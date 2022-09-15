D K Shivakumar summoned by ED in money laundering case

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 15 2022, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 15:01 ist
Congress leader D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH File Photo

Congress leader D K Shivakumar has been summoned by the ED in a money laundering case. 

"In the midst of the #BharatJodoYatra and the assembly session, they have again issued me an ED summon to appear. I am ready to cooperate but the timing of this summon and the harassment I am put through, is coming in the way of discharging my constitutional and political duties," Shivakumar tweeted. 

More to follow...

