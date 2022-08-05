Daily Covid-19 cases cross 2,000-mark in Karnataka

Karnataka recorded 2,042 new Covid-19 cases taking the state’s active caseload to 11,403, according to the official bulletin by the state government on Friday.

The day’s test positivity rate stood at 6.32%. Of the 2,042 cases, 1,309 were reported from Bengaluru.

A 72-year-old woman from Bengaluru, with SARI symptoms, and a 80-year-old man from Kolar, with ILI symptoms, succumbed to the virus on Friday, as the state’s total Covid deaths reached 40,113.

A total of 32,277 tests were conducted. As many as 1,704 people were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 39,64,998.