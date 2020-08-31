Dalit leaders mount pressure on B S Yediyurappa for internal quota

A section of Congress leaders belonging to the Dalit (Left) communities on Monday mounted pressure on the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government to implement internal reservation for scheduled castes as recommended by the A J Sadasahiva Commission.

The government should take it up in the upcoming legislature session, former union minister K H Muniyappa told a news conference.

Hailing the recent Supreme Court rules that states can provide internal reservation, Muniyappa said doing so would ensure social justice to oppressed groups within such communities. "There are 101 sub-castes in the SC community. The A J Sadashiva Commission submitted a scientific report recommending reservation to these communities based on population," he said.

In 2012, the A J Sadashiva Commission submitted its report recommending that the 15% SC quota be divided into 6% for SC (Left), 5% for SC (Right), 3% for 'touchables' and 1% for other SCs.

“Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol should take up the issue and ensure internal reservation. They should clear it in the Assembly or the Cabinet and send it to the central government for approval,” Muniyappa said.

Dalits in Karnataka are divided into two groups: left-hand and right-hand castes. The left hand is said to be angry because most of the benefits are going to the right-hand castes.

Muniyappa, however, dismissed talk of differences among the Dalit left and right communities regarding internal reservation. "All leaders from the SC Right in the Congress are for the reservation," he said.

Former MP M Chandrappa recalled that BJP leaders had promised to implement the A J Sadashiva Commission report within 24 hours of ascending to power. "They should come true to their promise," he said.

Karjol, the social welfare minister who belongs to the Dalit Left, told DH last week that the government would explore providing internal reservation after the Supreme Court allowed states to make sub-categories among these social groups.