Dedicated force to strengthen intelligence wing of Karnataka police: Jnanendra

Strengthening the intelligence wing of the state police, the Karnataka government will soon start recruiting dedicated personnel to the intelligence department and build a well-established intel network across the state.

Home minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday told the Legislative Council that the department has decided to do away with the regular method of recruitment as the wing demands different skills altogether. Replying to a question raised by Congress MLC Saleem Ahmed, the minister said, “Sometimes those who are not fit elsewhere are being posted to the Intelligence wing. But now we have decided to make separate recruitment to the wing and train them in that area so that a better system will be put in place.”

The minister further explained that the government will also equip the wing with advanced technology that will facilitate networking, collection of intel inputs besides holding periodic training to the staff to hone their skills.

“The proposal has already been discussed with the CM and he has also agreed. Very soon we will commence the recruitment process for Intel wing,” Jnanendra explained. He also pointed that those personnel who have been posted to the wing are always in a hurry and constantly looking out for opportunities. “Many times they get recommendation letter from the elected representatives and get transferred,” he revealed.

MLCs even suggested the state government to give special incentives to those posted at the intelligence wing so that they will be motivated to continue working in the department.

Check out latest DH videos here