Delta Plus: K Sudhakar says 600 samples sent for genomic testing: State steps up vigil on Kerala, Maharashtra borders

The government has sent 600 samples for genomic testing to assess the prevalence of the new Delta Plus variant of the Coronavirus, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, he said the state has two patients infected with the Delta Plus variant.

"We have sent 600 samples and the results are expected today (Sunday)," he said.

The minister said there was no panic situation similar to Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Read more: Delta Plus has more affinity for lung tissues compared to other Covid-19 strains: NTAGI chief

"However, we are stepping up guard on the Maharashtra and Kerala borders. Directions have been issued to subject all travellers from these states to random testing," he added.

The minister acknowledged that not all people coming from outside Karnataka were being tested.

"From Kerala alone, a few lakhs of people come to the state. We are trying to test as many people as possible. People have to be vaccinated and must continue to wear masks. That's the only way to stay safe from Covid," he said.

Sudhakar said more than 50 lakh people have been vaccinated in Bengaluru and the city was doing much better compared with other cities in the country.

"Among those vaccinated in the state, about 40% (1.85 crore) have received the first dose. More than 45 lakh have received the second dose. We have identified priority groups for vaccination. Soon, parents of children below 10 years of age will be added to that list," he said.