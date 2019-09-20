Denotification case: HDK moves HC

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has moved the Karnataka High Court seeking to quash a special court order summoning him in connection with the Halage Vaderahalli denotification case.

The special court for the trial of MLAs and MPs issued summons to Kumaraswamy asking him to be present in the court on October 4 in the Halage Vaderahalli denotification case, which dates back to his first term as the chief minister in 2007.

The Lokayukta police, which looked into a complaint by one M Mahadeva Swamy from Santhemarahalli in Chamarajnagar, had filed a closure ('B') report citing lack of evidence. The special court rejected the B report and a month later, issued a summons.

However, seeking quashing of the special judge order, the former chief minister filed an appeal which is listed on September 23.

The case pertains to denotification of 2.24 acres of land at Halage Vaderahalli in favour of a few landowners. The land was notified for BDA Layout under Banashankari 5th stage project.

Wakf Board notification

The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to issue gazette notification within 15 days on adding the members, elected from various categories, to the state Wakf Board.

A single-member bench of Justice Alok Aradhe was hearing a petition filed by Rajya Sabha MP Saeed Nasir Hussain, MLA Tanveer Sait and six others seeking inclusion of the new members in the board.

Petitioners' advocate contended that the government should issue a notification after seven days of electing new members to the wakf board from various category under Section 40 of Karnataka Wakf Rules-2017. After the notification, the regional commissioner should issue gazette notification and conduct the first meeting to elect a chairman of the board within 15 days under Section 41 of the Karnataka Wakf Rules. The government has failed to form the board as per the rules.