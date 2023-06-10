Shivakumar gets relief in Covid-19 rules violation case

Deputy CM Shivakumar gets relief from Karnataka HC in Covid-19 rules violation case

Justice M Nagaprasanna also stayed two related cases filed in Kanakapura town police station against Shivakumar

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 10 2023, 01:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2023, 01:43 ist
K'taka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH File Photo

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday quashed a case registered against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar during the Mekedatu padayatra for violating Covid-19 guidelines last year.

Complaints were lodged against Shivakumar for flouting the Covid-19 norms during the Congress' 'Mekedatu Padayatre' in January 2022.

Justice M Nagaprasanna also stayed two related cases filed in Kanakapura town police station against Shivakumar.

Shivakumar has filed several petitions seeking to quash and stay the cases registered against him during the padayatre.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka High Court
D K Shivakumar

