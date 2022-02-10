DH Radio | Solar and Wind: Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials

Hello and welcome to DH Radio,
As big power cuts loom in the coming summer, we take a look at the renewable energy potential of both Karnataka and Bengaluru city.
To discuss this potential to generate solar and wind energy, and to dive deep into the opportunities and challenges, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan speaks to Dr Jai Asundi, Executive Director of the thinktank CSTEP.
Listen in...
DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials
