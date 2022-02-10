DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials

DH Radio | Solar and Wind: Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials

As big power cuts loom in the coming summer, we take a look at the renewable energy potential of both Karnataka and Bengaluru city.

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 10 2022, 08:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2022, 08:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

Hello and welcome to DH Radio,

As big power cuts loom in the coming summer, we take a look at the renewable energy potential of both Karnataka and Bengaluru city. 

To discuss this potential to generate solar and wind energy, and to dive deep into the opportunities and challenges, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan speaks to Dr Jai Asundi, Executive Director of the thinktank CSTEP.

Listen in...

Karnataka
renewable energy
Solar power
Bengaluru
dh radio
DH Podcast

DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials

