Diamonds worth Rs 1.69 crore seized at Mangaluru Airport

The customs officers seized 306.21 carat diamonds of different sizes from a passenger at Mangaluru International Airport. The value of the seized diamond is Rs 1.69 crore.

Customs official said that during the pre-embarkation security check of passengers at the Mangaluru International Airport, the CISF personnel intercepted a passenger bound to Dubai and found two pouches concealed in his underpants on the suspicion that they contained precious stones.

The passenger hailing from Kasaragod was offloaded and handed over by CISF to the customs officers at the airport for further investigation.

The two pouches contained 13 smaller packets with diamonds of different sizes.

The passenger was arrested and produced before the Magistrate who remanded him in judicial custody. Further investigations are in progress.