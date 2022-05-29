Disabled candidates in soup over KPTCL’s stringent rule on scribes

In a move that will discourage thousands of visually and physically challenged candidates from competing for the 1,498 government jobs, KPTCL has introduced a rule that makes it difficult for such candidates to get scribes.

Officials said the stringency was introduced in the wake of the PSI recruitment scam.

In February last year, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) invited applications for a total of 1,498 posts, which included positions of assistant engineer, junior engineer and junior assistants.

As many as 90 posts are reserved for the visually challenged, those with locomotor disability, cerebral palsy and other category students of benchmark disabilities.

The government has issued clear guidelines for arranging scribes for such candidates.

The latest guidelines issued last year required a candidate to submit two documents: a certificate of disability and a declaration providing his/her details and those of the scribe.

On May 17, KPTCL issued a notification, making it mandatory for students to submit a third document: a declaration from a scribe attested by a notary.

Differently-abled candidates always struggle to get scribes and the problem has worsened after the Covid pandemic.

DH spoke to some of the candidates who said the rule will discourage many candidates from applying for jobs.

Often, scribes who agree to write for candidates drop out due to one or the other reason.

“In such cases, we make alternative arrangements by getting a scribe at the last minute. The new rule will make it near impossible if one has to get the signature of a notary. A scribe is already doing a lot by giving time to write for me by coming to an examination centre. Why would such a person suffer an additional headache by going in search of a notary,” a candidate told DH.

Sources in KPTCL said the third document was made mandatory in view of the controversy surrounding the police sub-inspector recruitment exam.

“We decided to make our examination process foolproof. It’s a decision taken by the management,” he said.

To a question, KPTCL director (admin & HR) Mahesh Karjagi said the issue will be resolved soon.

“We will have a sympathetic view of this issue and resolve it accordingly. Already, about 3 lakh candidates, including those with special needs, have applied for the posts. Steps will be taken to facilitate the best atmosphere for disadvantaged candidates to compete for the posts,” he said.