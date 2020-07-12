DK, Dharwad, Kalyana K'taka see big spike in infections

The Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad and Kalyana Karnataka districts continued to grapple with rising number of infections. The three regions combined have recorded 724 Covid-19 cases on Sunday with Dakshina Kannada accounting for 196 cases, its biggest single-day tally.

Mangaluru Mahanagara Palike commissioner was among 196 fresh infections reported from the coastal district. The commissioner had subjected himself to the Covid-19 test two days back after he developed fever. His report returned positive for the virus on Sunday. He was admitted to a private hospital and is responding well to treatment, sources said.

Among the fresh cases, 91 patients are ILI cases, 16 SARI and 10 foreign returnees. Contact tracing is underway for 57 patients.

Five Covid-19 fatalities on Sunday have taken the coastal district’s toll to 46.

Dharwad’s tally hits 1k mark

Meanwhile, Dharwad district witnessed its highest single-day tally with 129 fresh infections on Sunday.

The district’s Covid-19 tally has gone past 1000-mark - 8th district in the state to report cases in four-figure mark. On Sunday, Hubballi alone accounted for a whopping 119 cases.

The district also had something to cheer for on Sunday. A total of 64 patients walked out of the designated hospital, post recovery.

Community spread in Kalyana K’taka?

Kalyana Karnataka continued to see a spurt in Covid-19 infections. The region (six districts combined) recorded 458 fresh cases on Sunday. The virus-hit Yadgir alone reported 120 cases.

Its neighbour Kalaburagi has recorded 79 cases, Ballari 63, Bidar 62, Raichur 48 and Koppal 40 fresh cases. The high rate of infection, coupled with large number of asymptomatic cases and infection among the persons with no travel history, has sparked fears of community transmission in the region.

On Sunday, the state capital saw 1525 fresh cases, three other districts reported cases in three figures while 20 districts recorded fresh infections in two digits.