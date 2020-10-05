DK Suresh urges supporters to stay calm, slams BJP over CBI raids

After almost ten-hours of search at the house of Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh, the CBI officials completed the search process and left the premises.

A team of six officials left after completing the search at DK Suresh's house. Sources in the CBI revealed that the officials have recovered some of the crucial documents pertaining to the property transaction. However, the search at DK Shivakumar's house in Sadashivanagar is still on.

Soon after the CBI search at his house located at Sadashivanagar, Suresh rushed to his brother's house and took to Twitter to comment on the CBI raids that were carried out since morning.

Suresh clarified that they (the family) have been cooperating with the officials and replied to whatever that was asked by the officials. In a series of tweets, Suresh said, "CBI has searched our houses early morning today. We are cooperating completely with the officials as per law. We will cooperate in the future as well."

Lashing out at the BJP, Suresh tweeted, "At the time of elections, BJP’s hollow threats will not shake us nor will we bow down to pressure tactics. We are ready to face any consequences."

He also appealed to the party supporters and workers to stay calm. "We will face all political challenges and by the grace of God, he will give us the strength to come out of this situation. We request you not to lose heart and let your blessings be with us always."