Do not withdraw SSLC prep exam order: Pvt schools to CM

The private schools management has urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa not to yield to the pressure by High School Head Masters Association on the circular issued by Department of Primary and Secondary Education barring any association or organisation from holding SSLC preparatory examinations.

Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka on Saturday submitted a representation to the chief minister requesting him to give relief for students from attempting multi preparatory examinations conducted by different agencies.

In the representation association even mentioned that, "Preparatory examination to be conducted by Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will be more relevant, uniform and transparent."

"Barring the private agencies or associations from conducting preparatory examinations will avoid confusion among students. With the Board conducting the preparatory exam, students will know the pattern of the question paper they are going face in finals," the private schools' association stated in the memorandum.

Meanwhile, the association also urged the government to supply question paper for free to the private unaided schools affiliated to state board.

It can be recalled that the Karnataka High School Head Masters Association had pressured the chief minister for the withdrawal of the recent order by the Education department barring agencies or associations from conducting preparatory exams for SSLC students for the current academic year.