Don’t allow KSRTC, BMTC to sink, says Ashoka

Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Friday compared KSRTC, BMTC and NWKRTC to sinking boats.

“It is not right to drill holes and let them sinking,” the minister stressed.

Recollecting his previous stint as Transport Minister, Ashoka said he was aware of the difficulties faced while running the Corporations. “One should not allow the organisation to sink. Those who are engaged in strike will be held responsible for its sinking and not the government,” he told mediapersons in Belthangady.

The government had paid salaries of KSRTC employees even when the Corporation was facing severe financial crunch due to lockdown. Now, it is not right on the part of employees to engage in strike by listening to someone, the Minister said.

The government made alternative arrangement to ensure that people do not face any inconveniences due to KSRTC employees’ strike.

“The chief minister is planning to initiate strict action against employees who have gone on a protest. The employees should immediately report to duty,” he stressed.

70 KSRTC buses operated

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Friday operated 55 buses from Mangaluru division, even as staff remained defiant and continued their strike for the third consecutive day. Private buses continued to operate in areas where the KSRTC had failed to run buses.

KSRTC Mangaluru Divisional Controller Arun said that the division had operated 55 buses on 29 routes. There are over 450 buses in the division. Even long route buses, including to Mysuru, Bengaluru, Somwarpet and Coimbatore, are being operated, he added.

On Thursday, 15 buses had been operated from Mangaluru division. KSRTC Puttur Divisional Controller Jayakar Shetty said that 16 buses were operated from the Division within the district.

On Thursday, a total of nine buses had been operated, he added.

Shetty said the buses are run on 520 routes from the Division including in Madikeri.