Don’t be scared of COVID-19, says survivor

The first patient hailing from Bhatkal who was tested positive in Mangaluru and had recovered has reached his native after the discharge from Wenlock Hospital, on Monday.

The 22-year-old youth has honoured all the medical fraternity and paramedical staff who treated him and provided all the assistance during his stay in the hospital. He was full of tears when he saw the doctors who treated him and thanked them profusely.

Expressing happiness over the treatment at the hospital, he said: “I was treated well and ensured that I faced no problem at the hospital.”

The youth who was working in Dubai for the last two years said “I do not know how I was contracted with the disease. I landed at Mangalore Airport on March 19 and was taken directly to the isolation ward for quarantine after noticing symptoms. With this, the DK district administration has helped my family members who otherwise would have contracted with the disease, had I reached home from the airport. The lockdown is a good initiative of the government in checking the spread of COVID-19. One need not be scared of Coronavirus. The infected should not lose self-confidence, which helps to fight the disease.”

“Even after reaching home, I will remain quarantined for the next 14 days, to maintain distance with my family members,” he added.