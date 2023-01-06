Don’t know ‘Santro’ Ravi, says Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday denied having links with alleged racketeer ‘Santro’ Ravi, a day after JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy claimed that several BJP members were in cahoots with him.

“I don’t know who Ravi is. First, let him (Kumarswamy) give details about his allegations,” Bommai said.

The chief minister’s statement came even as Congress shared a photograph purportedly showing ‘Santro’ Ravi with his son Bharath Bommai.

Also, photographs of Ravi with Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Health Minister K Sudhakar and School Education & Literacy Minister B C Nagesh went viral. An audio clip purportedly between a police officer and Ravi discussing a transfer deal was widely shared as well.

Jnanendra told reporters that the police would act against against Ravi if anyone lodges a complaint.

“As minister, thousands of people come to meet me everyday and I can’t ascertain every individual’s credentials,” he said on his photo with ‘Santro’ Ravi. ‘Santro Ravi’ allegedly has a history of running prostitution rackets.

On Wednesday, Kumaraswamy had sought answers from Bommai based on an audio clip, in which Ravi claims to be close to the chief minister. Kumaraswamy also claimed that Ravi was given a room at the Kumara Krupa guesthouse.

“Who is behind him? He is heard asking the police officer to address him as ‘Sir’ because even the CM does that,” Kumaraswamy charged.