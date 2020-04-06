Don't venture out during Shab-e-Barat: Anjuman-E-Islam tells muslim members

Anjuman-E-Islam has urged Muslim community members not to venture out of their houses during Shab-e-Barat on April 8 and 9, in the wake of lockdown and the need to avoid gathering as a precaution against COVID-19.

"We have already asked all 130 mosques and dargahs to remain closed, and only a few members of Anjuman-E-Islam' will perform Shab-e-Barat ritual at graveyards, on behalf of all Muslims," said Anjuman-E-Islam president M C Savanur.

Anjuman-E-Islam has asked Moulvis, Mutavallis, and others to follow government rules related to lockdown, and all are asked to perform namaz at homes. We condemn violations and action should be taken against the guilty. But, the entire community should not be blamed for the mistake of only a few people. Those who have returned from Nizamuddin and their family members are asked to approach health workers or Anjuman-E-Islam so that they can be screened, Savanur added.

Earlier, leaders including M C Savanur, former minister A M Hindasgeri, Altaf Hallur, and Ismail Tamatagar held a meeting with MLCs Basavaraj Horatti, Srinivas Mane and MLA Prasad Abbayya. They decided to intensify the activities to create awareness among Muslim community members about precautions to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection.