Doomsday for Cong-JD(S) regime as 14 MLAs resign

As many as 14 Congress and JD(S) legislators emerged out of Raj Bhavan on Saturday and said they had resigned in protest against the way in which the HD Kumaraswamy administration functioned.

“Totally, 14 MLAs from both parties have submitted their resignation to the Speaker. Each one of us has asked the Speaker in writing, requesting him to accept our resignation,” senior JD(S) leader H Vishwanath told reporters outside Raj Bhavan. He was flanked by other MLAs who have resigned.

FOLLOW THE LATEST DEVELOPMENT HERE: Karnataka LIVE | Ramalinga Reddy resigns, Cong-JDS govt in danger?

With this, the 119-member Congress-JD(S) coalition has lost its majority, although the resignation of the 14 MLAs is yet to be accepted by the Speaker.

“The Governor is the Constitutional head, so we came here to inform him of our decision,” Vishwanath said.

“The reason for this tough decision is that the coalition government has failed in meeting the aspirations of the people. There’s no coordination and MLAs have not been taken into confidence. People have huge expectations, but the coalition failed to meet them. Not just that, but the fact that MLAs weren’t taken into confidence has hurt has very much,” Vishwanath said.

“Our decision is against the direction in which this government is going and the neglect it has meted out. We have resigned on our own volition,” he said.

Vishwanath, who was till recently the JD(S) state president, pointed out that the coalition regime had failed on the education front. “Education is dead. Decisions are faulty, including those picked as (education) ministers,” he said.

He stopped short of naming Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy as the reason for their disgruntlement. “Those running the government are responsible. It’s the CM...who else is running this government?”

Asked if their resignation was part of the BJP’s Operation Lotus (poaching of MLAs), Vishwanath curtly denied it. “That’s your story,” he said. “We have nothing to do with the BJP. There’s no operation here. We’re all seniors. We can’t be subjected to any operation.”

