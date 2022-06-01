Education Minister B C Nagesh to submit report on textbook revision on June 2: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh would submit a report on textbook revision on June 2.

Speaking to reporters, the chief minister stated that he has requested a detailed report as several voices have raised objections to the revision in textbook. He added that the report will be grounded in reality.

A few seers and others have written to the CM to take action on the textbook revision controversy.

The CM further said that the ACB will be strengthened and given additional powers and the Prevention of Corruption Act will be introduced.

To a query on alleged case of Love Jihad, the CM said that there are enough laws and strict action will be initiated against those involved in it.

To a query on photo

The CM also reacted to a viral photo of vermicelli being left outside to dry in front of Suvarna Soudha, saying that he has directed the Belagavi district administration to conduct a probe and initiate action against culprits.

CM Bommai also assured the employees of the Government of Karnataka Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdullah Mother and Child Hospital in Udupi, who have been on strike for the last five months, that their salaries would be credited immediately. He added that the technical issues will be resolved immediately.