ESIC medical colleges to get 25 additional seats

The Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical College at Kalaburagi and Bengaluru will get 25 additional MBBS seats each from 2020-21 academic year.

The Medical Council of India (MCI) has given its nod to increase 25 seats each in two medical colleges in the wake of the Union government’s order granting 10% reservation in education and jobs for the economically backward upper castes.

Kalaburagi’s ESIC Medical College Dean Dr A Nagaraj told DH that the Medical Council of India has directed to begin the process for admission to the additional seats from the next academic year. Intake at the ESIC Medical College in Kalaburagi is 100 seats every year.