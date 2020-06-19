Experts caution govt over landslides, demand action

An expert committee, appointed to study the landslide-hit regions and map vulnerable areas of landslides along the Western Ghats in Karnataka, has recommended the state government to convene an urgent meeting to discuss plans on shifting of people and families prone to catastrophe in the region.

Following an active monsoon and copious rain over the coastal and Malnad districts, the committee of experts, led by Ananth Hegade Ashisara, Chairperson of the Sate Biodiversity Board, visited a few areas. “The India Meteorological Department has already issued forecast of heavy rainfall in the coming days. Already the scientists from Geological Survey of India (GSI) have identified sensitive areas that are prone to landslides in Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts.”

“To avoid any possible human loss and other related damage, the government must draw a contingency plan to set up rehabilitation camps and shifting of villages from the landslide region to safe locations,” Ashisara told DH soon after holding a brief meeting with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

He further said that these activities require coordination between the departments of Revenue, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Forest and Home along with local bodies and elected representatives. “We have recommended the CM to convene a high-level meeting at the earliest,” Ashisara said.

The expert committee appointed by the state government following massive landslides in Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru in the last two-years has already visited affected areas of Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district and Kalasavalli of Shivamogga district. The committee is expected to visit the geosensitive areas of Kodagu in the third week of June.