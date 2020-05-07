Farmer woman with 3 tonne ash gourd appeals for help

A farmer woman in Balkunje in Mangaluru taluk is seeking help to market the ash gourd harvested by her.

After availing loan from the bank, Teresa D’Souza had taken up farming and had harvested three tonnes of ash gourd. Owing to the lockdown, she was unable to sell the

produce.

She has appealed to the authorities, to help her in selling the harvest. A kg of ash gourd fetches Rs 30 in the market. She is ready to sell for a lesser price as

well.

Manohar Shetty N, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha Hasiru Sene organising secretary of Dakshina Kannada unit has urged District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary to intervene and help the woman who is in distress. The district administration and state government should come to the rescue of the farmers who are in distress, he said.