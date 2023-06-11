First day, first ride: Many women thrilled by free bus travel in Karnataka

Bus conductors began issuing free tickets to women travellers on Sunday afternoon soon after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched the Shakti scheme.

While some women seemed unaware of the scheme's launch, many eagerly waited for their maiden free bus ride.

Around 1.40 pm, nearly two dozen women waited in anticipation at the Indiranagar KFC bus stop near the metro station in eastern Bengaluru. They knew about the scheme's launch and carried their Aadhaar and other IDs, a mandatory requirement for the free bus rides. They boarded the BMTC's route number (314H) that plies from Malleshpalya and goes to Majestic.

Also Read | Slum dwellers struggle in rain-battered Bengaluru, BBMP finds relocation a challenge

One of them said she was excited that the scheme had finally been launched. "I no longer have to worry about change," she said. "I will just hop on and show my Aadhar."

An elderly woman was scouring her cloth bag for change when the conductor walked up to her and comforted her. "Amma, no need to pay. It's free. Just show your ID," he said.

She was overjoyed. She got off at Lido Mall, off MG Road.

The women were issued manual tickets after the conductor asked about their destination and checked their Aadhar cards. Kannada words 'Mahileyarige Uchita' (free for women) were stamped on the manual tickets. The conductor also accepted digital copies of government IDs.



Kannada words 'Mahileyarige Uchita' (free for women) were stamped on manual tickets issued to women travellers. Credit: DH Photo/UdbhaviBalakrishna



Some women, especially those travelling short distances, chose to pay.

Also Read | 38 worker deaths, yet no action against Bengaluru Metro officials

"This will mostly benefit people who spend a lot of money travelling long distances on buses within the city. But for some of us who can pay Rs 5, I think paying is okay," said a woman who travelled from Indiranagar to Halasuru.

Some women standing at the bus stand claimed they had opted to ride the bus rather than use the metro to experience the free scheme first-hand.

As the bus reached Magrath Road, another conductor got in. He carried a handheld Electronic Ticketing Machine (ETM) and explained to his colleague how to issue free tickets to women.

The bus reached Majestic around 2.20 pm.

At Majestic, women's groups huddled together and reached out to bus conductors to clarify doubts about the scheme.

By 2.30 pm, the conductor of route number 271A (Abbigere to Majestic) said she had issued at least 50 free tickets.

In the same period, the conductor of a bus from Doddaballapur said he had issued tickets worth Rs 245.