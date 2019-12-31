Fix glitches in FASTag, govt tells Centre

The State government has asked the Centre to resolve glitches in the FASTag system, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol said here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Karjol said the state government had already written to the Centre in this regard. The issue was also brought to the notice of Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, he said.

On the issue of flood relief, Karjol said several roads were temporarily restored for transport. The government would soon take up repair works of all these damaged roads, including bridges that were broken. An estimated Rs 7,000 crore roads were damaged in floods this time, he said. This issue would receive prominence in the upcoming budget, he added.

Responding to rumours about abolishing the post of deputy chief minister, Karjol said there was no such discussion in the party. "Rumours have been going around but there is no such discussion. Such issues need to be discussed at the party level and not outside," he said, reiterating that everyone who won the bypolls will be made ministers.