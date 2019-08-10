Flood-affected kids can get admissions sans documents

Children migrating from flood-affected districts can get admissions at any of the school across Karnataka without submitting necessary documents.

The department of public instructions has instructed all schools across the state, including private unaided schools, to provide admissions for children migrated from flood-hit districts and support them to continue with their education.

This decision has been taken keeping the interest of students as many of them have lost important documents like birth certificate, Aadhaar card and school certificates. "To get admission at schools, some documents are necessary. But considering the severity of the floods at over 18 districts in state, we have taken this decision to help children to continue with their education," said a senior official of the department.

Meanwhile, the department is also gathering information on number of schools and children affected due to floods. "We are getting information on number of enrolments at schools in flood affected districts and also the number of families that migrated due to floods. This will help us keep tabs on the number of students who migrated," added the official.

The deputy directors of public instruction at each district have been instructed to get details of students from flood-hit taluks and take necessary action to admit such at other schools.

The private school managements also welcomed this move by the department. D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said, "It is a good move by the department, but the department should ensure that relevant documents reach schools at the earliest or else those children would be considered as dropouts."

Free education

The association has decided to provide free education for children from flood-hit areas. Under Corporate Social Responsibility, the association has taken the decision after discussing the same with over 3,000 member schools.