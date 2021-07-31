FM Sitharaman assured release of pending GST compensation: Karnataka CM Bommai

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has agreed to release the pending GST compensation to Karnataka, Chief Minister Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday.

According to him, Sitharaman assured him that a balance amount of Rs 11,800 crore GST compensation would be released at the earliest.

"I have requested for payment of last year dues in GST compensation of Rs 11,400 crore. The FM has agreed to give it in instalments. She will start releasing it immediately," Bommai told reporters after the meeting.

The chief minister also sought early release of GST compensation of about Rs 18,000 crore for the current fiscal and funds for the centrally sponsored schemes.

Bommai said he had discussions with Sitharaman on the economic situation in the state and various schemes of the central government.

The Union Minister also assured to release more funds under NABARD, he said.