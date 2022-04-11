Foil attempt of 'communal forces' to disrupt harmony: Khader to Karnataka people

Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Mangaluru MLA U T Khader has called upon the people of Karnataka to foil any attempt of the "communal forces" to disrupt harmony in the society.

Urging people to have patience and not get provoked by any attempt that aims at disrupting harmony, he said the BJP is trying to divert the attention of the people from the real issues bothering the state by supporting such untoward incidents. The Chief Minister has remained silent on the issues that are affecting the harmony in the society, he said.

The government should take stern action against those, irrespective of caste, creed and religion, who are engaged in provoking the community, he demanded.

"By taking stern action, the CM should have instilled confidence in the people of the state. About 95 per cent of the people in the state want to live in peace and are not supporting anything that affects the secular fabric of the society," Khader added.

"A few members of a Hindu outfit vandalising four stalls owned by Muslim merchants at Nuggikeri Anjaneya temple premises on the outskirts of Dharward has been condemned by all including temple priests. Such incidents will backfire the government in the future," he said.

