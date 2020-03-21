Follow social distancing to check virus spread: Minister

District in-charge minister C T Ravi has called upon people to abide by “Janata curfew” call give by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for arresting the spread of coronavirus.

“Coronavirus pandemic is in ‘B’ in stage in India and we have to make every effort to ensure that it does not reach ‘C’ stage. Community participation, personal hygiene and social distancing are the crucial factors towards this goal. The spread of the virus can be contained if we are little bit cautious,” Ravi said. He was addressing a press meet here on Saturday.

He said that the one of the important measures to check Covid-19 is to limit social contact. It is because of this reason that fairs, shandies and other mass gatherings have been suspended. Senior citizens should home quarantine themselves, he said adding that community need to sensitised on these measures.

The minister said that local administration should issue necessary directions to hotels, bars and eateries for allowing only takeaways. “The district administration is geared up to tackle the initial outbreak. A meeting has been held with the district chapter of Indian Medical Association. Special wards have been set up in district hospital, maternity hospital, KSOU regional centre building and also at six taluk centres,” Ravi added.

Disclosing that 128 person had been screened for coronavirus in the district, the minister said that the authorities were maintaining a vigil on these people. Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer S Poovitha, Superintendent of Police Harish Pande and District Surveillance Officer Dr H K Manjunath were present.