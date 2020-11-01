Framework to promote Kannada, boost job opportunities for Kannadigas to be out soon: B S Yediyurappa

A framework for the promotion of Kannada language will be announced by the government shortly.

Speaking at the Karnataka Rajyotsava event, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Sunday that the state would observe the period from November 1, 2020 to October 31, 2021 as 'Kannada Kayaka Varsha'. During the period, special impetus will be provided to promote Kannada and increase employment opportunities for Kannadigas in the state, CMO sources said.

"Innovative programmes will be held on Kannada usage, and to protect and develop the language in the age of technology," he said, adding that programmes for the year are being finalised, which will be announced soon.

CMO sources said that Kayaka Varsha is likely to include events that ensure more employment opportunities for the Kannada-speaking population in the state. Improving the use of Kannada as administrative language in government services are also on the cards, sources said, adding that a framework was likely in a week.

Commenting on the National Education Policy announced by the Central government recently, Yediyurappa opined that it would strengthen Kannada medium education as the Policy stressed on imparting education in regional languages.