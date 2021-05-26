Freedom fighter H S Doreswamy passes away at 103

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 26 2021, 14:14 ist
  • updated: May 26 2021, 14:16 ist
Centenarian, freedom fighter HS Doreswamy (103) successfully recovered from the Covid-19 infection and discharged from Jayadeva Hospital on Wednesday in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo

Freedom fighter H S Doreswamy, who recently recovered from Covid-19, passed away in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He was 103. 

He reportedly died of cardiac arrest.

More to follow...

 

H S Doreswamy
HS Doreswamy

