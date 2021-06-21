From The Newsroom: Karnataka adds six more districts under Unlock 2.0

In your evening news brief, Karnataka adds six more districts, including Bengaluru Rural, under Unlock 2.0; Prime Minister Narendra says yoga remains a "ray of hope" and a source of strength for the people in the fight against the pandemic and Supreme Court asks Centre to submit details of compensation provided to people who died of Covid-19.

The B S Yediyurappa administration on Monday added six more districts, including Bengaluru Rural, under Unlock 2.0 that is valid till July 5.

In all, the government has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in 23 districts now.

In an order, the government said Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura have been placed under Category-1 “after considering the weekly moving average positivity rate and also taking into account consistent declining trend of the case positivity rate”.

On the seventh International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the ancient Indian discipline remains a "ray of hope" and a source of strength for the people in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister said frontline warriors and doctors have told him that they made yoga their "protective shield" while fighting the pandemic.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to submit details of compensation provided to people who died of Covid-19, as per policy framed by each state.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, submitted before a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and M R Shah that it was not the case that government did not have funds to pay ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to kin of Covid victims, but the focus of expenditure was holistic, to make funds available for rehabilitation, mitigation and preparedness.

Source: DHNS/PTI