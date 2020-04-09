Gadag patient succumbs to Covid-19

An 80-year-old woman from Gadag died due to Covid-19 at Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday night.

Minister S Suresh Kumar said, "Patient 166, an elderly woman, has died in Gadag today. She had hypotension and died of cardiac arrest. She has been at Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences since April 4. She was confirmed positive on April 6. Samples from her 35 primary contacts and seven health workers – were tested and all the 42 have been reported negative. Another 11 primary contacts have been traced and swabs have been sent to labs. Reports are awaited."

After she passed away at around 12.30 pm past midnight on Wednesday, she was cremated at around 10.30 am, the DHO said. She was first taken to a private doctor on March 30 with cold, cough and fever. She was referred to GIMS only on April 4, he said.