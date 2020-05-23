Gadag reports 15 fresh infections; tally swells to 35

The district on Saturday saw its biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases at 15.

Nine people are contacts of Patient 913 while six others have a travel history to Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Among the infected are two girls aged seven and eight. With this, the district’s tally went up to 35 (29 active

cases)

A 17-year-old girl, part of a 17-member group from Laxmeshwar in the district which had returned from Ajmer in Rajasthan, recently, tested positive for virus on Saturday. A total of 21 contacts of the girl have been placed in institutional quarantine.

Three Maharashtra returnees, including a seven-year-old girl, have tested positive for virus. Two men, aged 17 and 25, with a travel history to Gujarat, also contracted coronavrus.

The district has more local infections compered to those with an interstate travel history. Most of the infections were reported from Ganji Basaveshwara Oni and Ranganwad areas.